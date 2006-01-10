|
A QUESTION THAT JUST WON’T GO AWAY
Do Bishops Have A Sexual Orientation?
The question of
sexual orientation is not just an American question or merely a
Catholic concern let alone the sole focus of Roman Catholic clergy.
But it is an important human question in which religion, and
Catholicism in particular, ought to take a lead in
addressing—because justice and human rights are at stake every bit
as much in this area as in issues of racial, religious, and ethnic
justice.
One incident
that brings the issue to mind is an Associated Press release on
March 3, 2006 that notes that the publisher of a weekly newspaper in
Cameroon (where homosexuality is illegal) was sentenced to four
months in jail for publishing the names of people alleged to be gay
or lesbian. (A Catholic Bishop was among those named.) The
publication and subsequent trial led to a spike of anti-gay riots.
So much for
understanding and tolerance—and rationality for that matter!
If a journalist
publishes the names of people and identifies them as heterosexual is
he also subject to the threat of incarceration?
Sex Not A Private-Personal Matter For a Priest
The declaration
of sexuality for a priest is not a private matter. His promise of
celibacy makes the promise of his sexual life an open book.
Religious
celibacy is a freely chosen, dynamic state, usually vowed (promised)
that involves an honest and sustained attempt to live without direct
sexual gratification, in order to serve others productively, for a
spiritual motive. [Oxford Companion to Christian Thought]
Catholic priests
and religious are among an extremely small group of human beings who
make their sexual practice—lack of it—public. The Church and the
priest actually guarantee that clergy are sexually safe because a
priest cannot be ordained or maintain his ministry if he is not
celibate.
Some theologians
who do not know the essence and the constant church teaching about
celibacy try to rationalize that celibacy means only to remain
unmarried. That is not what canon law says:
Clerics are
obliged to observe perfect and perpetual continence for the sake of
the kingdom of heaven and therefore are obliged to observe celibacy,
which is a special gift of God, by which sacred ministers can adhere
more easily to Christ with an undivided heart and can more freely
dedicate themselves to the service of God and humankind. (Canon 277)
Recently a
priest-canon lawyer-from Catholic University of America argued, “In
as much as celibacy refers to the obligation of remaining unmarried,
no priest violates this obligation by sexual misconduct with minors
or vulnerable adults. He does violate, however, his obligation of
continence when he engages in any kind of sexual relationship.”
This is an
argument cut from the same cloth posed by a religious superior that
made the claim that “two or three failures in a year do not
constitute a violation of celibacy.” I responded at the time that
his reasoning means that a priest may abuse three minors a year and
still claim celibacy; or even more audaciously, a priest could
impregnate two or three women in a year and still claim celibacy.
A priest who was
being investigated by the police protested that he was “celibate”—he
had had sex with only 4 women and 10 men in the dozen years since
his ordination. Another priest who was admitted to a hospital and
diagnosed with AIDS claimed that such a conclusion was impossible
since he was a “celibate.” The medical conclusion stood. This kind
of reasoning is fallacious and insidious. Catholic lay people do not
buy it; and bishops shouldn’t either.
But even
educated and sophisticated priests like Andrew Greeley fail to make
the distinction between the nominal identification “celibate”—a
person who takes the vow—and a person who is practicing sexual
abstinence. Scientific surveys conducted in connection with the Los
Angeles Times render a conclusion by Greeley that priests are the
“happiest” men in America. Greeley calls this group “celibates,” but
no real effort is expended to determine the actual pattern and
practice of celibacy.
Failures In Practice
Certainly
failures in the practice of celibacy are possible. Masturbation is
the most common sexual “sin” that bishops and priests commit. Most
lay people would grant clergy a dispensation for that failure even
when they hold themselves to a higher standard. They will not go
along with sexual relationships with minors. No excuses. That
behavior does not fall under the rubric of celibacy, neither does an
on-going relationship with a woman or man, nor does the use of
pornography. A failure can be understood; a pattern of behavior is
different. Forgiveness of a failure is not denied, but hypocrisy is
intolerable.
Tolerance for a
human weakness in a priest or bishop does not demand that he expose
each incidental sexual failing to public scrutiny, but that
understanding does not extend to tolerance of a double life. Bishops
or priests who have mistresses or male companions no longer qualify
as “celibates,” no matter how understandable their behavior.
Fairness
The first step
toward making celibacy more teachable and more practicable is to
clarify the distinction between orientation and behavior. By
demonizing orientation and confusing it with a “tendency toward
evil” we obscure the importance of behavior. Reality is blurred just
as it is when we fail to make the distinction between “celibacy” as
a designation and celibacy as an actual practice.
So at the heart
of the matter are fairness in regard to sexual orientation and its
clear operational distinction from sexual behavior. The Vatican is
proceeding with its examination of Catholic seminaries in the United
States. If representatives of an organization are going to demand a
revelation of one’s orientation as a condition of employment, the
ones demanding that condition should disclose theirs. The bishops
and priests who are examining the seminaries with a mandate to
eliminate homosexually oriented candidates from seminaries have a
responsibility: In fairness the examiners must reveal their
orientation to those examined. To do less makes a charade of the
process and becomes a testament to hypocrisy. What is more the
inquiry takes on the specter of a witch-hunt.
Sexual
orientation is not to be equated with behavior. Orientation is a
given of nature. Behavior involves choice. Character and behavior
count in determining one’s fitness for ministry. Orientation does
not.
The Unnecessary Hero
A few heroic and
honest priests are emerging who have declared their sexual
orientation. That is heroic because it is not necessary, and at this
time may open them up for ridicule. But that act of honest defiance
is a step toward a normalization of the reality of sexuality that
will not be eliminated from bias and hate until orientations are
recognized as differences like the color of skin or eyes.
No place is
better suited to leading the way to clarity about sexual orientation
than the Catholic Church. The reason? Catholic saints have
demonstrated for centuries that homosexual orientation is not an
impediment to service, holiness, or love. Neither is heterosexual
orientation a guarantee of the same. The tradition of celibacy has
been a service to humanity. Celibacy puts sexual orientations in
their place—of no account as far as celibacy is concerned. Every
sexual orientation is equally open to grace and redemption. Every
orientation is capable of perversion.
Members of the
foreign press corps in Rome talk freely among themselves about the
orientation of Popes: Pius XII (divided opinion), John XXIII,
heterosexual, Paul VI, homosexual, John Paul II, heterosexual, and
Benedict XVI, homosexual. They are not talking about behavior, and
certainly not about any deviancy, vice or virtue. They are making
informed observations about orientation—not about denigration or
praise, or qualitative evaluations, strength or weakness. They are
recognizing one of the inevitable facts of human existence—everyone
has a predominant sexual orientation.
The New Ways
Ministry is a gay-positive ministry of advocacy, justice and
reconciliation for lesbian and gay Catholics, families and friends.
Since 1977 they have worked for justice and on behalf of lesbian and
gay Catholics and reconciliation within the larger Christian and
civil communities. I have known a number of straight priests who
have aided and support the work of the ministry. Even they are
overly careful not to identify orientation out side their own circle
as if it were an insult or “crime”—not unlike Cameroon.
Likewise,
DignityUSA is the United States' largest and most progressive
organization of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Catholics.
They make great efforts to counter the dishonest, hate-filled,
anti-gay rhetoric so prevalent inside and outside the Catholic
Church. The organization and its members have a wide spectrum of
Catholics who support them and the ideals they stand for. The group
is sensitive to the dishonesty among many bishops, priests and lay
Catholics about sex, celibacy and sexual orientation. They too, are
violently, or at least cautiously resistant, to dealing openly with
the issues of orientation in the clergy. They still think of such
talk as “outing”—forced exposure of ones orientation—rather than
open honest consideration of facts rather than accusations or
insults.
Until the
Catholic Church leads the way to reason, justice, and honesty in all
matters sexual the crisis in the Church and among the clergy will
continue and prevail. Making clear the distinction between
orientation and behavior is one necessary step in that process. This
will promote the knowledge of the equality of sexual orientations
and eliminate myths and misconceptions that hide evils and
hypocrisies.
I wish to
reemphasize and reiterate what I have written previously in this series.
(Sexual Orientation #1,
#2,
and
#3)
Vatican statements about sex are confused. This is clear in its
Instruction on the Visitation of Seminaries
where it talks about “deep-seated homosexual tendencies” and “transitional
homosexuality” and its equation of sexual orientation with behavior.
Cardinal Levada, now head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the
Faith (formerly the Office of the Inquisition) on February 26, 2006
asked homosexually oriented priests to remain closeted. This suggestion
is a travesty and only increases the opportunity and danger for good
priests—heterosexual and homosexual—to carry on secret, non-celibate
lives. Celibacy, not secrecy is the guide to sexual integrity.
The Roman
Catholic Church cannot re-establish its integrity or its credibility
until it is clear about the distinction between sexual orientation and
behavior; between homosexuality and pedophilia; and the real meaning of
celibate practice. To neglect open and honest dialogue leaves the church
and clergy open to ridicule, and worse, hypocrisy.
I do not
believe—in fact I emphatically reject—the Vatican statements that
declare that homosexual orientation is an “objective disorder.” The
Vatican’s reasoning is that the orientation itself “is a more or less
strong tendency toward an intrinsic moral evil.” (Cardinal Joseph
Ratzinger, 10-1-86)
This
opinion has no scientific merit; it is not a position of “human reason
illuminated by faith.” It is simply false. It is wrong-headed.
Homosexual orientation is NOT an objective disorder.
Likewise,
this concept is theologically meaningless; it is insincere, untruthful,
and perverted. The doctrine of Original Sin is sufficient to take care
of all humans whatever their sexual orientation.
I am not
dealing here with homosexual acts. That is a different discussion—an
important and essential dialogue, but it necessarily involves separate
issues of the nature of human sexuality (scientific) free choice, the
meanings of love and human relationships, the evolution of biology and
morality. And more.
In posting
the following names it must be clear that there is no accusation of
sexual activity on the part of anyone named. Listed here are opinions of
orientation. Each name has been closely vetted based on some—usually
public—facts that can lead to a reasonable opinion.
|
A PRELIMINARY
REVIEW OF SEXUAL ORIENTATION
OF
SOME AMERICAN
BISHOPS
|
Person
|
Location of Diocese
|
Opinion of Orientation
|
Cardinal Anthony
J. Bevilacqua
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Heterosexual
|
+Cardinal Joseph Bernardin
|
Chicago, IL
|
Homosexual / Bisexual
|
Bishop Robert H.
Brom
|
San Diego, CA
|
Homosexual
|
+Cardinal John Cody
|
Chicago, IL
|
Heterosexual
|
Bishop Edward P.
Cullen
|
Allentown, PA
|
Heterosexual
|
Bishop Paul V.
Dudley
|
Sioux Falls, SD
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Thomas L.
Dupre
|
Springfield, MA
|
Homosexual
|
Cardinal Edward M.
Egan
|
New York, NY
|
Homosexual
|
+Joseph A. Ferrario
|
Honolulu, HI
|
Homosexual
|
Archbishop Harry J. Flynn
|
St. Paul/Minneapolis, MN
|
Heterosexual / Bisexual
|
+Bishop Louis E.
Gelineau
|
Providence, RI
|
Homosexual
|
+Bishop Francis
Joseph Green
|
Tucson, AZ
|
Homosexual
|
+Bishop Joseph Green
|
Reno/Las Vegas NV
|
Homosexual
|
Archbishop Wilton D.
Gregory
|
Atlanta GA
|
Homosexual
|
+Bishop George H.
Guilfoyle
|
Camden, NJ
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Joseph Hart
|
Cheyenne, WY
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Howard J.
Hubbard
|
Albany, NY
|
Homosexual
|
+Bishop Thomas
Lyons
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Robert N.
Lynch
|
St. Petersburg, FL
|
Homosexual
|
+Bishop Leo T.
Maher
|
San Diego, CA
|
Heterosexual
|
Bishop Richard J.
Malone
|
Portland, ME
|
Heterosexual
|
Archbishop Eugene
A. Marino
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Heterosexual
|
Cardinal Theodore
McCarrick
|
Newark, NJ
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop James F.
McCarthy
|
New York, NY
|
Heterosexual
|
+Bishop Emerson
Moore
|
New York, NY
|
Homosexual
|
+ Bishop P. Francis Murphy
|
Baltimore MD
|
Heterosexual
|
Archbishop John J.
Myers
|
Newark, NJ
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Anthony J.
O’Connell
|
Palm Beach, FL
|
Homosexual
|
Archbishop John R.
Quinn
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Homosexual
|
+Bishop James S.
Rausch
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Frank J.
Rodimer
|
Paterson, NJ
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop George E.
Rueger
|
Worcester, MA
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Daniel L.
Ryan
|
Springfield, IL
|
Homosexual
|
Archbishop Robert
Sanchez
|
Santa Fe, NM
|
Heterosexual
|
Bishop Lawrence D.
Soens
|
Sioux City, IA
|
Homosexual
|
+Cardinal Francis
Spellman
|
New York, NY
|
Homosexual
|
Cardinal J. Francis
Stafford
|
Denver CO
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop Joseph R..
Sullivan
|
Baton Rouge, LA
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop J. Keith
Symons
|
Palm Beach, FL
|
Homosexual
|
Archbishop Rembert
G. Weakland
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Homosexual
|
+Bishop Lawrence H.
Welsh
|
Spokane, WA
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop J. Kendrick
Williams
|
Lexington, KY
|
Homosexual
|
+Cardinal John
Wright
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Homosexual
|
Bishop G. Patrick
Ziemann
|
Santa Rosa, CA
|
Homosexual
+
indicates those who are deceased
